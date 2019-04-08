Only 6% of votes recounted, AK Party Deputy Chair says

Main Opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) claim that 93% of the votes have been recounted is false, as only 6% have been counted, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chairman Ali İhsan Yavuz told reporters Monday.

Yavuz said the party has gained 5,067 votes from the recount of invalid votes alone.

He noted that there are serious irregularities about the recent elections.

"The vote difference between the mayoral candidates of the two parties was 29,000 on April 1, and it started falling down to 24,000 on April 2, 21,000 on April 3 and reached 14,000 today," Yavuz said.

He continued by noting that the investigation revealed that the registration of 11,186 voters was transferred to Büyükçekmece district.