Election annulled in Yusufeli district of Turkey's Artvin upon CHP's request

Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Wednesday accepted the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) request to annul elections in Yusufeli district of northeastern Turkey's Artvin where ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) candidate won by a small margin of votes.

In the local elections held on March 31, AK Party candidate Eyüp Aytekin won the race by three votes, followed by CHP candidate Barış Demirci, according to unofficial results.

CHP had challenged the results of the polls.

Millions of Turkish voters cast their votes nationwide on March 31 in the local elections to choose Turkey's mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils for the next five years.