YSK amends election results in some districts

Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) has amended the results of the March 31 local elections in some districts following objections from the political parties.

In the Yusufeli district of northeastern Artvin province, the YSK decided to rerun the elections in early June after objections from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

In the March 31 elections, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) candidate, Eyüp Aytekin won the elections in the district by three votes. After an appeal was submitted by the CHP, whose candidate came in second, the YSK found that two restricted voters had cast their votes in Yusufeli and decided to redo the elections on June 2.

The YSK also amended the result in the Kozan district of southern Adana province. The elected mayor in the district from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Nihat Atlı, was dismissed from duty after an appeal filed by the Felicity Party (SP) saying the MHP candidate was unfit for the post according to the law. The YSK announced that Atlı because of a criminal record would be prevented from taking the office. In other two eastern provinces, Kars and Iğdır, the MHP appealed the election results for annulment. Kars provincial head of the MHP, Tolga Adıgüzel, told reporters that they submitted an application to the YSK upon the requests of the MHP administration and the Iğdır provincial head of the party.

The MHP previously asserted that citizens in the central district of Kars cast their votes under the pressure of the PKK terrorist organization, preventing the reflection of the true will of the people in the ballot box. The MHP added that former students who graduated from Kafkas University situated in Kars did not change their residence registrations to cast their votes despite moving to other cities permanently.

Ayhan Bilgen, the candidate of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), was elected as Kars mayor with 29.58 percent of the votes, while MHP candidate Çetin Nazik received 26.57 percent of the votes.

A similar outcome emerged in Iğdır, as HDP's Yaşar Akkuş received 50.1 percent of the vote, and MHP's Yaşar Tezel got 46.6 percent.