AK Party submits new petition to cancel Istanbul poll

AK Party submited Turkey's top election body new petition including the list of voters dismissed with presidential decree to cancel Istanbul poll.

The AK Party had submitted an extraordinary objection to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Tuesday for the cancellation and redo of the municipal election in Istanbul and demanded the YSK not give the mandate to any candidate until the entire appeal process was completed.

Despite the AK Party's request, the Nation Alliance's candidate, the Republican People's Party's (CHP) Ekrem Imamoğlu, on Wednesday was invited to the provincial election board at Çağlayan Courthouse to receive the election mandate. The decision to give the official mandate for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) to İmamoğlu came 17 days after the hotly contested elections.