Parties form check-control mechanisms for municipalities

In the aftermath of the local elections on March 31, political parties are preparing to create check and control mechanisms to maintain people's satisfaction with their services in the municipalities where they have been elected in a bid to guarantee their win in the next elections.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), known for its comprehensive use of technology in its administrations, was first to announce the creation of such a mechanism. AK Party Deputy Chairman Mehmet Özhaseki announced the Smart Local Administration Information System and said that initial data entry in the system had already begun over the weekend in a party camp in Ankara's Kızılcahamam district.

He added that the party also plans to make numerous legal arrangements in the legal administrations laws to lay the legal basis for such check and balance systems.

According to Özhaseki, mayors, members of city councils and members of provincial general councils will regularly receive training on municipal administration thanks to arrangements in law, while the system will oversee their activities systematically.

The system evaluates municipalities instantly on whether they uphold their election promises or not. It will also grade each municipality according to their compliance with party principles, human resources policy, fiscal disciplines and various municipal services.

The main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) also followed suite. Thus, CHP Deputy Chairman Seyit Torun said that the party will set up a Local Administrations Coordination Center composed of academics and experienced former mayors. The center will regularly gather the opinions of people through opinion polls once every six months. If the opinions polls reveal a negative view of the mayor, the mayor will be called to the center to answer these complaints. Torun added that the CHP would also form a board of deputies and members of party assemblies to conduct field trips and evaluate performances by mayors.