AK Party already realizes Yıldırım's promise in Istanbul

Istanbul's metropolitan municipal council members convened yesterday on the subject of discount in water and voted in favor of AK Party's offer to reduce the price of water by 40 percent. Binali Yıldırım, the mayoral candidate of the People's Alliance, formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), promised about lowering water prices.

Yıldırım had announced yesterday that he will work on price discounts in water and transportation in the city if he is elected on June 23.

Making his announcement through his social media account, Yıldırım said that there will be a 40 percent discount in water prices and families with more members will get higher discounts. The transportation price for students will be lowered from TL 85 to TL 40 a month.