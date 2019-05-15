AK Party criticizes main opposition leader for unfair remarks on YSK

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) cannot win an election that is marred by irregularities through the use of force, said the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Group Deputy Chairman Mehmet Muş, in response to main opposition CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's call for Supreme Election Council (YSK) members to resign yesterday.

Commenting on Kılıçdaroğlu's definition of a "gang" for the YSK's seven members who voted in favor of the cancellation of the March 31 municipal elections in Istanbul, Muş said Kılıçdaroğlu's statements constitute examples of "insults" and "threats."

Muş also stated that YSK members would protect their rights by resorting to the jurisdiction and added: "If we politicians use this kind of language against decision-makers whenever they rule a decision against our expectations, how can we talk about the rule of law and democracy?" Also recalling that Kılıçdaroğlu has been using similar language against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Muş said the CHP and Kılıçdaroğlu cannot gain anything with these insults and threats.

Elections in Istanbul, where CHP candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu was awarded the certificate of the election with only a 13,729 difference in votes, were followed by lengthy discussions and objections by parties demanding a do-over election due to irregularities and unlawfulness.

Last week, the YSK ruled seven to four in favor and annulled the results of the mayoral election in Istanbul. The renewed election will be held on June 23. The decision was based on unsigned result documents from the March 31 election and the fact that some ballot box officials were not civil servants.