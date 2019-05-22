CHP appoints deputies to revote campaign

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) announced the formation of a new working group Tuesday, ahead of do-over elections in Istanbul scheduled to be held on June 23.

According to the CHP parliamentary group, a group of lawmakers were assigned to attend the election campaign for mayoral candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The group announced that only 16 lawmakers would stay in the capital to fulfill their parliamentary duties.

The CHP has 144 seats in the 600-seat parliament, with the party's campaign is planned to begin today.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) canceled results of the March 31 Istanbul vote after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) appealed, citing irregularities and contradictions with the country's election law.

The mayoral elections in Istanbul witnessed a very close race between the People's Alliance candidate, the AK Party's Binali Yıldırım, and the Nation Alliance candidate, the CHP's İmamoğlu.

Elections in Istanbul saw İmamoğlu being awarded the certificate of election with only a 13,729-vote difference. On May 6, the YSK decided to annul the elections and redo them in June.

During the campaign period, the CHP's main aim will be to attract members of the electorate who did not vote for them. In this respect, it is reported that the party's chairman Kılıçdaroğlu will address Kurdish and secular voters while İmamoğlu will try to influence more conservative voters, mostly from the AK Party's electorate.

Kılıçdaroğlu is also expected to be in Istanbul for most of June for the election campaign.