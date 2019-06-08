People's Alliance gears up efforts to mobilize voters in rerun election

With two weeks left until the redo election in the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, the political parties have geared up efforts to reach more voters. All local organizations of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) have stepped up preparations and programs in Turkey's commercial and cultural capital.

While the AK Party election campaign has been focusing on young people, voters from specific regions in Turkey and Kurdish citizens, its partner in the People's Alliance, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has continued meeting with provincial party organizations as part of the party's "fellow townsmen" strategy.

The two parties are also continuing with preparations for a joint meeting with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli.

As part of the road map, AK Party local organization heads are holding face-to-face meetings with all 350 electorates at each ballot box with the meetings carried out in party buildings, explaining why the polls are being renewed and noting their demands.

The AK Party also has informed voters about the projects of its candidate, Binali Yıldırım, who last week summarized his three main themes: families, youth and students, and employment.

Bahçeli, on the other hand, has continued meeting with provincial party organizations as part of the party's fellow townsmen strategy.

He recently invited 50 provincial party organization chairs to MHP headquarters and is expected to assign provincial party organization chairs in Istanbul to convince their fellow townsmen to go to the polls and cast their votes in favor of Yıldırım.

Meanwhile, the planned joint TV program with Yıldırım and his competitor, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, is expected to be broadcast by TRT. While the exact date is unknown, the CHP is reportedly persistent on determining a moderator to manage the discussion of the two candidates.