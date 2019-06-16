Istanbul mayoral candidates Yıldırım, Imamoğlu faceoff in live debate

Istanbul's top two mayoral candidates on Sunday sat down for a televised debate a week ahead of a re-run of polls in the Turkish megalopolis, home to some 16 million people.

The debate between People's Alliance candidate Binali Yıldırım and Nation Alliance candidate Ekrem Imamoğlu at Istanbul's Lütfi Kırdar Congress Center started under the moderation of veteran journalist and TV presenter Ismail Küçükkaya.

Küçükkaya opened the debate by asking each candidate to weigh in on what happened in the March 31 elections and the rationale behind the decision for a rerun.

Yıldırım insisted that AK Party did not prefer a rerun, but the CHP did not accept its suggestions for a full recount of the vote.

"Our preference was not to renew this election. We tried very hard for this, but the CHP did not help us. They refused our request for a full recount and rejected the decision, so we had to go to the election," he said, adding that "stolen votes" necessitated the rerun.

"If my vote was tallied for the CHP (opposition Republican People's Party) or another candidate, this was theft. There's no explanation for this," he added.

Imamoğlu fiercely refuted his opponent's assertion that votes had been stolen, asking who had stolen the March 31 election, in which he was briefly named mayor before Turkey's election authority overturned the results over irregularities and illegalities.

"Are your words for AK Party polling officials, for the Good (IYI) Party, for the MHP's (Nationalist Movement Party) or the CHP's? Or for the heads of balloting committees?" he asked.

"The renewed election is a struggle for democracy, it's not just a local election," Imamoğlu said.

Yıldırım and Imamoğlu are vying for the Istanbul mayor's seat again after the Supreme Election Council (YSK) ordered a re-run of the March 31 Istanbul polls.

The results of the vote were canceled after the ruling AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party appealed to the council, citing irregularities and violations of election law.