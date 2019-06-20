Jailed PKK leader Öcalan tells HDP not to take sides in Istanbul election

Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the PKK terrorist group, called on pro-PKK People's Democratic Party (HDP) not to side with any other party in the Istanbul mayoral election rerun on Sunday.

Öcalan made the statement in a letter that was shared with members of the press Thursday by academic Ali Kemal Özcan.

According to Özcan, Öcalan wrote the letter and gave it to his lawyers Tuesday, but they "hid" it from the public.

"The conception of democratic alliance embodied in the HDP should not be party to the current electoral debate," Öcalan wrote.

"The importance of the democratic alliance is that it does not engage itself in dilemmas and insists on its neutral stance in elections," he added.

Voters in Istanbul head to the polls again on Sunday as People's Alliance candidate Binali Yıldırım and Nation Alliance candidate Ekrem Imamoğlu face off for a second time.

The March 31 elections in Istanbul, where Imamoğlu was awarded the certificate of election with only a 13,729-vote difference, were followed by lengthy discussions and objections by parties demanding a do-over election due to irregularities and unlawfulness. The Supreme Election Council (YSK) ruled seven against four in favor and annulled the results of the mayoral election in Istanbul. The YSK said its decision to annul the polls was based on unsigned result documents from the election and some ballot box officials not being civil servants.

The HDP decided in January not to nominate mayoral candidates for seven major municipalities, including Istanbul.

In recent years, HDP mayors and local officials have been found to misuse funds in support of the PKK terrorist group and provide jobs to PKK sympathizers. Investigations by the Justice Department have led to dozens of mayors and local officials' removal from their posts and, in some cases, criminal charges being brought against them by the court.

Turkey captured Öcalan in February 1999 and imprisoned him on the heavily fortified island of Imralı in the Sea of Marmara where he has been kept for 20 years.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.