Istanbul voters hand clear victory to CHP’s Imamoğlu

The voters in Turkey's largest city rallied their support behind opposition Nation Alliance candidate Republican People's Party's (CHP) Ekrem Imamoğlu in the greatly anticipated mayoral election rerun.

According to unofficial results, Imamoğlu received 54.03% of the votes while his opponent, People's Alliance candidate Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Binali Yıldırım received 45.09% as 99.37% of the ballot boxes were counted.

The vote difference between the two candidates was 777,581, significantly higher than 13,729 announced after March 31 elections. Imamoğlu led the race in 28 out of Istanbul's 39 districts, greatly improving from the 16 districts he won in the canceled elections.

Imamoğlu increased his votes by nearly 530,000 compared to the previous election, while Yıldırım shed 235,000.

Soon after the results started coming in, Yıldırım conceded defeat and said his rival Imamoğlu was leading the race, congratulating him for the apparent victory.

"We'll try to help out Imamoğlu in everything he will do to the benefit of Istanbulites," Yıldırım said.

Speaking shortly after Yıldırım's speech, Imamoğlu said the results were crucial for Turkey's democracy.

"Today, 16 million Istanbulites have renewed our faith in democracy and our trust in justice. This was realized not only by those who voted for me, but all our citizens who helped us carry this election with great maturity and calm," he said.

Imamoğlu also called on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying he is willing to meet with him as soon as possible.

"I am calling on our head of state, President Erdoğan. I'm ready and willing to work in harmony with you on Istanbul's urgent issues such as earthquake safety in the city, subway construction, refugees and so on," he said.

