AK Party to prepare comprehensive analysis on June 23 election

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) is preparing to conduct a comprehensive analysis on the results of the mayoral election in Istanbul.

Accordingly, the AK Party will investigate the reasons why the party could not convince its voter base to go to the polls. Analyzing the difference between the March 31 election results and the June 23 election results, the first priority of the party will be focusing on nearly 300,000 voters who voted for the AK Party candidate in the March 31 election but did not vote for the AK Party in the June 23 election.

The analysis report will be submitted to AK Party's chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Following the report, it is expected that Erdoğan will evaluate whether a revival process in the party is necessary.

The AK Party is known for its dynamic structure that revives itself when necessary. Erdoğan had led a rejuvenation process in the party before, repeatedly speaking of "metal fatigue" within the party. As part of the rejuvenation efforts, a number of party members and mayors of key provinces resigned.

The AK Party is a very successful political party that has won every election since its foundation in 2001. Having millions of members, its voter base also includes millions of people from different political backgrounds. Since it won the majority of votes in its first election, it sequentially increased its voters in all subsequent elections. Therefore, it is quite possible and normal for some party members to have lost their energy to perform at a high level.

Meanwhile The Council of Europe described Sunday's mayoral elections in Istanbul as a "well-organized and transparent election."

Andrew Dawson, the head of the observer delegation from the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, stated that voters in Istanbul elected their new mayor in a well-organized and transparent election despite the ongoing political tension in the country.

Releasing a statement, the council said that 14 observers from 13 different countries observed the elections in a total of 30 neighborhoods and 90 ballot boxes. The statement also added that observers came to Turkey upon the invitation of Turkish officials.