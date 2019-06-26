AK Party evaluates results of Istanbul mayoral election

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) yesterday convened in the capital Ankara under the leadership of the AK Party's chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to discuss the results of the June 23 Istanbul mayoral election.

In the party's Central Executive Committee (MYK) meeting, the party made the first evaluations and detailed analysis on the rerun mayoral elections in Istanbul.

AK Party Deputy Chairmen Ali İhsan Yavuz and Mahir Ünal made presentations that analyze the election process and results. In the rerun mayoral elections in Istanbul on Sunday, People's Alliance candidate Binali Yıldırım received 45 percent of the votes, while his rival, Nation Alliance candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, received 54 percent. The People's Alliance between the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the AK Party was formed ahead of the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections. The alliance won a majority in Parliament, while their presidential candidate, Erdoğan, also won the election by receiving 52.6 percent of the votes. Since both parties considered the results of the June 24 elections successful, they continued their alliance in the local elections as well. AK Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik addressed reporters following the end of the MYK meeting and said they will continue to carefully evaluate the message given by the people in the Istanbul mayoral election.

"The victory of democracy is more important than the victory of any candidate," Çelik said, underlining the democratic maturity in the transition of the Istanbul municipal administration.

Reminding the press that everyone talks about political polarization during every election process, Çelik called on citizens not to heed provocations.

He also underlined that Turkey and the AK Party will use the upcoming period that has no scheduled elections in the best way.

The AK Party has a tradition of rejuvenating the party with a more dynamic team that consists of experienced elders and younger members when necessary. Erdoğan had used the term "metal fatigue" before pointing to the need for reviving the party by eliminating some members in the party who could have lost their energy to perform what is required. As part of the rejuvenation efforts, a number of party members and mayors of key provinces resigned.

The AK Party is a very successful political party that has won every election since its foundation in 2001. Having millions of members, its voter base also includes millions of people from different political backgrounds. Since it won the majority of votes in its first election, it has sequentially increased its voters in all subsequent elections. Therefore, it is quite possible and normal for some party members to have lost the energy that they need to perform at a high level.