AK Party Deputy Chair Kurtulmuş rules out possibility of snap polls

A senior ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) official dismissed the possibility of snap elections, saying that there is no reason to hold them.



"There is no logical reason requiring early elections under the current political circumstances in Turkey," AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan Kurtulmuş told a live broadcast on Tuesday.



Kurtulmuş noted that Turkey will hold general elections in 2023 and municipal elections in 2024 as scheduled.



"Our goal is to make sure that Turkey is stronger by 2023," Kurtulmuş said.



The country will mark the centennial of the establishment of the Republic of Turkey in 2023, and AK Party has been striving to complete ambitious goals by then, including megaprojects, environmental and economic reforms, and more.