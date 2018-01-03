Çalık to invest $6B in energy, construction in next 3 years

Çalık Holding is planning to invest over $6 billion in the energy and construction sectors over the next three years, Chairman Ahmet Çalık said.

Evaluating 2017 Çalık said, "We expect our consolidated turnover to reach $3.5 billion in 2017, which means we have grown around 25 percent in dollar terms compared to 2016."

Çalık also stated a certain portion of these projects undertaken in energy and construction sectors will be completed in the near future and their investment amount will total to $1.3 billion.

"Over the next three years, we are planning to complete projects worth $6 billion in these two sectors. Besides energy and construction, we also have projects in the finance, textile, mining, and telecom sector," he said.

"Çalık Holding invested more than $150 million in the first ten months of 2017. We are looking to increase our presence in the North African region and enter new markets."

"Our Aktif Bank continued to grow in 2017 and invested heavily in digital banking," he added.

While the credit market in the sector grew by 19 percent last year, Çalık said, Aktif Bank's 100 percent digital credit product, N Kolay Kredi, registered a growth of 90 percent.

Indicating that 2018 will be a positive year in terms of Turkey's growth, Çalık said: "With the impact of the economic activity in the eurozone, net exports will continue to positively contribute to growth."

"We think that the upcoming period will be better and that improvements will continue, especially in terms of industry, investment and export areas," he said.