TL 8.5B in public investments for energy, mining

Public investments for the energy and mining sectors reached TL 8.5 billion ($2.24 billion), an increase of about 25 percent compared to the previous year.

According to data compiled from the 2018 Investment Program, TL 5.7 billion of the public investments for this year were allocated to 155 projects in the energy sector, while TL 2.8 billion was reserved for 58 mining projects.

The Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEİAŞ) received the biggest share of energy investments - TL 2.9 billion for ongoing and new projects in 2018 with new projects being allocated TL 129.7 million. TEİAŞ will run 97 projects in total.

After TEİAŞ, the second institution receiving the largest share in energy was the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) for 12 projects, which were allocated TL 1.6 billion.

The Turkey Electricity Generation Company (EÜAŞ) was the third company receiving the largest share of resources for energy investments with TL 1 billion allocated for 15 projects.

The largest share for the mining sector was allocated to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) with TL 1.6 billion reserved for the company's ongoing and new projects in 2018. Running 13 projects in total, the share for new projects was TL 1.2 billion.

The second largest share of public investments in mining went to the Mineral Research and Exploration Institute (MTA), which was allocated TL 450.7 million for the 7 projects it will run. After the MTA, EÜAŞ was the third organization with the largest share of public investments in mining with TL 240.4 million allocated for 11 projects.