Poised to deliver first gas next year, better part of TurkStream completed

With the construction of the 530-kilometer offshore section of the 930-kilometer first line of the TurkStream project, which is poised to carry 15.75 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Turkey annually, the better part of the project, which will meet nearly 35 percent of Turkey's annual natural gas requirement, has been completed.

While the natural gas supply through this line is to start in 2019, the nearly 224-kilometer section of the second line of TurkStream, which will carry 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe on an annual basis, has been laid by the border of the Turkish-Russian exclusive economic zone.

The first line, extending from Russia's Anapa coast to Turkey's Kıyıköy, will be brought to Lüleburgaz via a pipeline to be built by the Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ).

The overland section of the second line, which will carry natural gas to Europe, will be built by a consortium to be established by Gazprom and BOTAŞ. While the line will reach Europe through İpsala, its route is yet to be clearly determined.

As TurkStream, poised to replace the Western Line, currently carrying Russian natural gas to Turkey via Ukraine, will carry natural gas without transit risk, it is expected to make a great contribution to energy security both in Turkey and the region.

TurkStream is being built by South Stream, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gazprom, and is being financed by Gazprom.

According to Gazprom authorities, the company's natural gas exports to Europe have been on the rise since 2012. While Gazprom exported 190 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe last year, Europe has been the most important purchaser for the past 25 years.

Company authorities said that they built two new natural gas pipelines to maintain natural gas shipments to Europe safely, one being TurkStream and the other being North Stream 2, which is capable of carrying 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

North Stream 2 will be built by the New European Pipeline Joint Venture where Gazprom will have a 51 percent share, German E.ON, Shell, Austrian OMW and BASF/Wintershall will have a 10 percent share each and French ENGIE will have a 9 percent share. North Stream 2 will transport natural gas to Europe through two offshore lines via Germany.

Natural gas fields around Novy Urengoy, where the air temperature is usually below minus 40 °C, account for more than 70 percent of Gazprom's natural gas production. The gas field is dubbed the "natural gas capital of Russia" and is one of the main fields to nourish the pipeline. With 12 trillion cubic meters of natural gas reserves, they are named Russia's largest and the world's second largest natural gas resource.

Natural gas, natural gas condensate and oil are being produced in the Urengoy area, which spreads over an area wider than 5,000 kilometers in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous region of Siberia around the polar circle.

The natural gas industry is almost the only means of existence in the region and the city of Novy Urengoy, founded in 1975, has a social life that continues with the financial assistance of Gazprom alone. Schools, shopping malls and social areas in the city were built by the company, and the costs are also being covered by the company.

The people in the region, dominated by the arctic cold and heavy snow for nine months of the year, need special protective clothing to survive their daily lives and to work outdoors.