First energy, mining forum kicks off in Istanbul tomorrow

The first Turkey Energy and Mining Forum: The Year of Opportunity 2018, organized in cooperation with the Sabah newspaper, A Haber news channel, dailies Takvim and Yeni Asır, and Para Magazine under the auspicious of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources will be held at Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center on February 22, 2018.

The event will be held for the first time this year in order to emphasize Turkey's strategic importance in energy and display the rising investment opportunities in 2018. It is planned to become a tradition, aiming to create an environment in which all aspects of the energy markets will be evaluated and the latest developments and applications will be discussed from different angles.

Sections of the event include discussion by leading industry figures Turkey Model in Renewable Energy: Technology Transfer and the Future of YEKA Model, New Model in Turkish Mining: R&D and Security Culture, A New Era in Natural Gas Security and LNG market and The Financing of Energy Investments.

The main sponsors of the forum are Akfen Enerji, Boydak Enerji, Çalık Enerji, IC Holding, Limak Enerji, Sabancı Holding, Turkish Airlines (THY), Türk Telekom, Koza, Karadeniz Holding, Başkent Gaz, Investment Support and Promotion Agency of Turkey (ISPAT), Enerya, FINA Enerji, Polyak Eynez and Shell. The panel to be held on natural gas security will be sponsored by İGDAŞ. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak will also attend.

The event will define Turkey's resources and its unique needs by taking into account developments in the world and aims to contribute to the formation of a strategic roadmap by setting goals to meet these needs.

It will bring together senior executives from the energy sector, nongovernmental organizations, academics and regulatory bodies.