Akfen energy to invest TL 1.6B in wind power

Akfen Renewable Energy will invest TL 1.6 billion ($403 million) in four wind power plants to be built in Çanakkale and Denizli.

In a statement released by the company, it was noted that three wind farms will be built in Çanakkale while a fourth plant will be constructed in Denizli.

It was stated that the power plants, which will have 242 megawatts of installed power in total, will produce 835 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

According to the statement, Siemens Gamesa will supply 81 wind turbines at a total of 79.5 meters in four projects, which will cost a total of TL 1.6 billion. When the projects begin to be commissioned by the end of this year, they will meet the annual energy needs of 310,000 households. Focusing on generating energy only from domestic and renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydroelectric power and aiming to reach a thousand-megawatt clean installed power in this area by 2020, Akfen Renewable Energy will realize its first wind projects in Çanakkale and Denizli, namely 99 MW Üçpınar wind energy plant (RES), 51 MW Hasanoba RES and 26 MW Kocalar RES in Çanakkale and 66 MW Denizli RES in Denizli.

In the aforementioned statement, Akfen Renewable Energy Deputy General Manager Kayrıl Karabeyoğlu said the company has a capacity of 245 MW installed power in domestic and renewable energy.

Karabeyoğlu stressed that investments in this area will continue with the wind power plants in Çanakkale and Denizli. "In an environment where renewable energy sees so much interest in Turkey along with incentives and projects, we will strengthen the clean energy platform we have continuously realized with new investments," he added.