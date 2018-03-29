9th Energy Efficiency Forum begins today

The 9th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition, one of Turkey's biggest and most important events in the field of energy, is set to kick off today in Istanbul.

The two-day event, which was held for the first time in 2009, is being organized by CEO Event at the Lütfi Kırdar International Congress and Exhibition Center.

The forum will see policies and strategies involving energy efficiency being discussed by academics specialized in the international energy industry, institutions, companies and Turkey's leading names in the field at panels and sessions to be held under the EVF.

In addition, the latest energy-efficient products and designs will be showcased at the event.

Participants will have an opportunity to meet with scientists and senior representatives from both the public and private sectors and nongovernmental organizations involved in energy efficiency and expand their business networks by meeting with professionals from local and international companies.