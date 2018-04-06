Russia can complete construction of Akkuyu power plant alone, minister says

Russia is able to complete the construction of Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear power plant even if it is unable to attract other investors, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Already, $3 billion has been invested... If they won't find an investor, it means that the plant will be built by Akkuyu Nuclear," Novak said, referring to a company owned by the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom.

Russian firm Rosatom has been seeking investors for a 49 percent stake in the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project.

The project is planned to be financed by Rosatom and its partners involving loans from export-import agencies and banks.

With Turkish partners holding a 49 percent stake in the project, the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant was launched Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant has the highest investment a single project has ever received in Turkey with an estimated cost of $20 billion. The plant will consist of four reactors with a capacity of 4,800 megawatt (MW) of installed power with each reactor having a 1,200-MW capacity.

Scheduled to be complete by 2023, marking the centennial of the Republic of Turkey, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant will produce approximately 35 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power annually.