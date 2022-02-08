Daily Sabah logo

Madagascar hit by deadly Cyclone Batsirai

by agencies Feb 08, 2022 9:47 am +03 +03:00

Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing 21 people, displacing 70,000 and devastating the drought-hit island's agricultural heartland, leading the U.N. to warn of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

A man sits on a bench amid trees that were uprooted and fell on a public garden in the center of Antsirabe following the passage of Cyclone Batsirai, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Just two weeks after being hit by flooding rain from Tropical Storm Ana, Madagascar is bracing for the arrival of another dangerous cyclone.

A boy carries vegetables in a flooded area, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland, in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Locals give their details as they enter an evacuation centre, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland, in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman and her baby lie on a mattress as locals find shelter at an evacuation center, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland, in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy stands next to a destroyed house, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland, in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl holds a baby outside a damaged house in a flooded area, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland, in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Locals stand next to a flooded area, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps inland, in Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A local sits next to a fallen tree, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Cars stop before a flooded area, after Cyclone Batsirai made landfall, on a road in Vohiparara, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Zebu graze next to fallen trees, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Children sit outside their destroyed house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in the town of Mananjary, Madagascar, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People make their way home during bad weather in Tamatave, Madagascar, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A man secures his home during adverse weather, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An aerial view shows clothes laid out to dry outside a damaged house, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in Mananjary, Madagascar, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view of the town of Mananjary, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in Mananjary, Madagascar, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man weighs down the roof of his home with bricks to stop it from flying away during bad weather in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Feb. 5, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An aerial view of the town of Mananjary, in the aftermath of Cyclone Batsirai, in Mananjary, Madagascar, Feb. 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Sandbags are placed on the roof of a house to prevent the wind from blowing it away as Cyclone Batsirai is expected to hit Madagascar, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Feb. 5, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Pedestrians look at the Maurician oil tanker Tresta Star stranded on Tremblet coast in Saint-Philippe, southeast of the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, Feb. 4, 2022, after the passage of the tropical Cyclone Batsirai as the island was placed under a cyclonic red alert.

(AFP Photo)

A handout satellite image made available by NASA shows Cyclone Batsirai, Feb. 2, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Children are seen in the balcony of a house where rocks are placed on the roof as a precaution, in the neighborhood of Ambodimita, a day before Cyclone Batsirai is expected to hit Madagascar, in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Feb. 4, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Commuters and local residents are seen on the flooded RN25 road near Ranomafana on Feb. 7, 2022, following the passage of Cyclone Batsirai.

(AFP Photo)

Residents look at the partially collapsed RN25 road following the passage of Cyclone Batsirai, in Ranomafana, Madagascar, Feb. 7, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A rock blocks the RN25 road near Ranomafana following the passage of cyclone Batsirai, Madagascar, Feb. 7, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Relatives sit next to bodies exhumated from graves destroyed by Cyclon Batsirai at the local cemetery in Mahanoro, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Residents of Mahanoro are seen clearing the damages caused by the passage of cyclon Batsirai, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

This combination of Maxar satellite images created on Feb. 7, 2022, shows a close-up of roads, fields and the main town of Nosy Varika, Madagascar, on June 29, 2021 (top) and on Feb. 7, 2022, after the passage of Cyclone Batsirai.

(AFP Photo/Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

This combination of Maxar satellite images created on Feb. 7, 2022 shows an overview of Mananjary, Madagascar, on Dec. 5, 2021, (top) and on Feb. 7, 2022, after the passage of Cyclone Batsirai.

(AFP Photo/Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

Locals remove mud from a damaged road following a landslide, as Cyclone Batsirai hits Madagascar, in Haute Matsiatra region, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Locals try to tow a truck stuck in mud following a landslide, as Cyclone Batsirai hits Madagascar, in Haute Matsiatra region, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

This combination of Maxar satellite images created on Feb. 7, 2022, shows an aerial view of Nosy Varika, Madagascar on June 29, 2021, (top) and Feb. 7, 2022, after the passage of Cyclone Batsirai.

(AFP Photo/Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies)

