Madagascar hit by deadly Cyclone Batsirai

Cyclone Batsirai swept out of Madagascar on Monday after killing 21 people, displacing 70,000 and devastating the drought-hit island's agricultural heartland, leading the U.N. to warn of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

A man sits on a bench amid trees that were uprooted and fell on a public garden in the center of Antsirabe following the passage of Cyclone Batsirai, Madagascar, Feb. 6, 2022.

(AFP Photo)