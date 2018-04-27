Local firm to produce pipes for one of Eastern Europe's key energy projects

Tosçelik, a leading Turkish steel producer, will produce pipes for the Bulgarian-Romanian-Hungarian-Austrian (BRUA) Natural Gas Transmission Corridor project, one Eastern Europe's most important energy projects.

Owned by global steel giant Tosyalı Holding, which operates 20 plants in four countries, Tosçelik was awarded its latest international project by the Romanian Natural Gas Authority, Transgaz.

Tosçelik Spiral Boru will supply steel pipe and connection equipment for the 478-kilometer BRUA natural gas pipeline project, as part of a $127 million deal signed on April 23.

The pipes, measuring 32 inches (81.28 cm) in diameter, and connection equipment will be delivered to 14 stock areas along the BRUA line. The pipeline will have a capacity of 4.4 billion cubic meters (bcm).

The BRUA natural gas pipeline, which will connect Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria, will carry 1.75 bcm of natural gas from Bulgaria and Romania to Austria until 2019, and a total of 4.4 bcm, once the second phase is completed in 2022.

The Romanian part of the BRUA project, financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will be completed in 18 months.

Tosçelik Spiral Boru has already become part of a number of major international projects. It produced pipes for some 470 kilometers of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, as well as for a 500-kilometer natural gas pipeline project in Algeria and a 400-kilometer pipeline project in Tunisia.