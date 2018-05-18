Conversion of 6,000 gas stations to cost $6B

New-generation gas stations, consisting of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), LNG (liquefied natural gas), CNG (compressed natural gas) and electric charging stations are on their way.

In addition to the sale points such as markets and cafes, free Wi-Fi will also be available at the stations, where the charging time will be 45-50 minutes. The conversion of a total of 6,000 fuel stations will cost $6 billion.

Employers Union of Energy Petroleum Gas Supply Stations (EPGİS) President Fesih Aktaş shared the details regarding the new generation gas stations at a press conference.

Aktaş stated that the gas station model of the future has been prepared, and that it will be introduced to the public with a launching meeting in September.

"We want to change the definition of gas station and save it from fossil fuel. Because fossil fuels will be replaced by other types of energy in 10 years," he said.

Noting that CNG, for example, is now being used in heavy vehicles, Aktaş said it is installed at a distance of 300-350 kilometers on the route from Istanbul to the Mediterranean.

"New-generation gas stations will also include LPG, LNG, CNG and electric charging stations with an approximate charging time of 45-50 minutes," he added.

Aktaş said the cooperative formation has begun in electricity, adding that in this form, it is possible to produce and sell energy in-house.

"We think 5,000-6,000 stations will make this transformation in five years. Just like LPG's big share in the petrol market, we predict that 50 percent of the LPG market will be converted into a charging format. The segment that uses LPG is the fraction that prefers cheap, and they will prefer to charge as well," he said.

He explained that the cost of establishing a station is $500,000, except for the plot share, and added that the next-generation gas stations will cost $1 million.

Describing the next-generation fuel stations as "energy markets," Aktaş said the stations will include cafes and free Wi-Fi, while photovoltaic panels will be placed on the roof of the stations to make use of the natural energy resources.

"If we can create solar fields by enlarging our station volumes, we can produce energy in these areas that we can sell at charging stations," he added.