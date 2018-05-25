IEA Chief: Turkey taking right steps in green energy

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol has lauded Turkey's steps in the renewable energy sector as accurate and very much in coordination with the rest of the world.

He is currently participating in the "Clean Energy Ministerial 9" (CEM9) - mostly represented by G20 countries - in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The IEA head told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they will discuss global energy and environmental problems at the meeting. "It is of great importance for the development of the global energy sector," he said.

Birol pointed out that many countries like Denmark are investing in solar and wind energy technologies. "Turkey has taken the right steps in both solar and wind sector. In the past 6-7 months, it has made serious progress. Turkey's steps, especially in the renewable energy sector, are well in coordination with the steps taken around the rest of the world," he said.

He added that most countries are not satisfied with the rising oil prices. "To reduce carbon dioxide emissions we need to make more use of renewable energy, benefit from the nuclear power and make efficient use of energy.

"The four main issues in the renewable energy sector, namely wind, solar, nuclear and increasing efficiency, constitute fundamental elements in terms of clean energy. As carbon dioxide emissions threaten the future of the world, we need to take serious steps in these areas," Birol noted.

Denmark's Minister of Energy, Utilities and Climate Lars Christian Lilleholt said they were pleased to welcome all the participants, consisting mostly of the energy ministers of the G20 countries.

Lilleholt noted that while participants were among the countries most responsible for carbon dioxide emissions, they are focusing on green energy too. "The whole world knows that something has to be done. We cannot act like nothing happens. We are very lucky that the participating countries are very eager to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and increase their share of sustainable energy," Lilleholt said.

He underlined how resources can be allocated for green energy and the appropriate arrangements should be addressed in order to fund sustainable energy investments will be discussed in Copenhagen.

The meetings, which started in Malmö, Sweden on May 22 and will continue on May 24 in Copenhagen, are hosted by the European Commission, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the Nordic Council.

Countries like the U.S., Germany, Austria, Australia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), U.K., Brazil, China, Denmark, Indonesia, Finland, France, South Korea, India, Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Chile will be represented at the CEM9.