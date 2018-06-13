TANAP of utmost importance for Turkey, Azerbaijan, Europe, says senior US official

Turkey's natural gas imports through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) will be beneficial for Turkey, Azerbaijan and for Europe when it is finalized, according to U.S. State Department official Sandra Oudkirk.

"TANAP is a strong additional element for energy security for Turkey and Europe," said Oudkirk, who is the deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the U.S. State Department. She added that the U.S. supports the diversification of energy resources for both Turkey and for European countries who will be eventual recipients of the gas.

Speaking on protection of infrastructure, the Oudkirk also said that security should be focused on both physical and cyber threats.

The terror threat is primarily a physical security threat, but the threat from hackers and other sorts of groups is also a very real, said Oudkirk. "Particularly as energy systems become more digitize and automated," she added.