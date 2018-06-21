Turkey's first offshore wind farm to be contracted in October

The bidding process for the world's largest and Turkey's first offshore wind farm will be held this October, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said yesterday.

Minister Albayrak said that Turkey's energy sector has accomplished key projects in energy technology and the country has completed all the necessary work to build its first offshore wind farm.

The new plant will have an installed capacity of 200 megawatt-hours, becoming the largest offshore wind farm in the world.

Around 60 percent of the turbines for the plant will be domestically manufactured in partnership with Turkish organized industrial zones, the minister said.

"80 percent of the engineers working in the project will be Turkish," he said.

The energy minister had announced the project in February.

Since offshore wind farms are more efficient, Turkey is looking to use its Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Sea coasts.

In August 2017, a Turkish-German consortium, consisting of Siemens Gamesa-Türkerler-Kalyon, was awarded the contract for the wind power renewable energy areas.

The 1,000 MW plants in five regions include Kayseri-Niğde, Sivas, Edirne-Kırklareli-Tekirdağ, Ankara-Çankırı-Kırıkkale, Bilecik-Kütahya and Eskişehir.