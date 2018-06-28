Construction and energy giant ENKA's Şarık Tara dies aged 88

Billionaire businessman Şarık Tara, the principal shareholder of one of Turkey's largest construction and energy companies, ENKA, died Thursday at age 88.

Tara died of multiple organ failure at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital in Istanbul.

Tara, whose net worth was recorded as $1.86 billion, founded ENKA with his brother-in-law Sadi Gülçelik in 1957. His son Mehmet Sinan Tara is the chairman of Tara Holding, which mainly works on projects abroad, focusing on constructing energy facilities.

In 2014, Şarık Tara was announced as Turkey's tax champion, with 37.6 million Turkish liras ($14.16 million) in taxes paid.

ENKA's international construction projects include offices, a hotel, and shopping malls in Moscow as well as 63 additional supermarkets, hypermarkets and shopping malls across Russia.

The company also constructed U.S. embassy buildings in the Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, The Netherlands, India, Paraguay, Russia, Sri Lanka, Djibouti, Nepal, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Afghanistan.