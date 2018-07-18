Air conditioning plant with LEED gold certificate to open in Turkey's Kocaeli

Systemair HSK is set to open the country's first air conditioning plant with a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certificate in September this year.

Systemair, the Swedish air conditioning giant, acquired 90 percent of the shares of HSK, one of Turkey's biggest air conditioner companies, in 2012.

A statement by the company said the new investment proves that it is dedicated to contributing to the economy and employment of Turkey, in whose potential and strength it believes in. It added that it is the biggest global investment the company has carried out in the last two years.

Built in an area of nearly 28,000 square meters in Dilovası Organized Industrial Zone specialized in machinery production in the northern Marmara province of Kocaeli, the factory is expected to serve as a production base especially for the Middle East and Balkans, the statement said.

The new factory, twice the size of Systemair HSK's previous production facility located in Istanbul's Hadımköy district, is already operating at full capacity, it added.

Systemair HSK, the only HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) company to use funds from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for 35 percent of its investment in the factory, will provide product supply to the domestic market, as well as forming a bridge between west and east and focusing mainly on export.

Aiming to increase its exports to Turkic Republics and the United Arab Emirates, Systemair HSK designated Turkey as a production base especially for the Middle East and the Balkans with the said factory, the statement noted.

Ranking third with the highest exports in the air conditioning plant industry for the last six years, the statement said, Systemair HSK aims to expand the boundaries of its country leadership in the air conditioning plant industry, by rapidly increasing its exports, which make up to 25 percent of its turnover.

The factory which provides the ability to manufacture personalized products for target markets with its Industry 4.0 compatible infrastructure will also increase Systemair HSK's operational efficiency and the capacity to produce products that comply with international standards.

Founded in Sweden in 1964, Systemair carries out operations in 60 countries around the world with its 27 factories and over 330,000 square meters of production area. The turnover of the company, which employs around 6,000 people, stands at around 750 million euros, the statement by the company added.