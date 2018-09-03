FM Çavuşoğlu: Turkey to soon begin hydrocarbon activities in East Med

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Saturday that Turkey will soon begin its own hydrocarbon extraction activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea maritime areas in their jurisdiction.

Speaking about the Greek Cypriots' unilateral hydrocarbon extraction activities in the Eastern Mediterranean in an interview with Greek newspaper Ta Nea, Çavuşoğlu said the rights of Turkish Cypriots have been "disregarded with the move."

Turkey has repeatedly warned the Greek Cypriot Administration about its hydrocarbon-related research in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area.