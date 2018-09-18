Germany rolls out world’s first zero-emission, hydrogen-powered train

Germany debuted the world's first zero-emission, hydrogen-powered trains on Monday.

Built by French multinational rail transport company Alstom, the two eco-friendly "Coradia iLint" trains that travel up to 140 km per hour (90 mph) began running Monday between various towns in northern Germany.

The 100 km route runs between the cities and towns Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervorde and Buxtehude which were previously connected by only diesel trains.

The two trains were unveiled at a ceremony at the Bremervorde station where the trains stop to refuel with hydrogen.

"The world's first hydrogen train is entering into commercial service and is ready for serial production," Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said.

In addition to the two Coradia iLint trains worth 81 million euro ($94.6 million), Alstom plans to build 14 more zero-emission trains for other states in Germany by the year 2021.

"Sure, buying a hydrogen train is somewhat expensive than a diesel train, but it is cheaper to run," Alstom's project manager Stefan Schrank said.

The hydrogen-powered trains can run for approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) on a single tank and are a quieter, greener alternative to diesel-run trains which worsen the global air pollution crisis.

The trains are also being considered by Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Italy, France and Canada.