Bidding for 3 new 1,000 MW solar plants opens

Three solar Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders will be held with a cumulative capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) for three locations in Turkey, the country's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry announced in the Official Gazette on Friday.

According to Friday's announcement, the solar YEKA areas are to be located in Şanlıurfa, Hatay and Niğde provinces, with 500 MW, 200 MW and 300 MW of capacity, respectively. The ceiling price per kilowatt-hour has been set at $6.50 and the deadline for bid submissions is 12:00 local time on Jan. 31, 2019. The General Directorate of Energy Affairs will start assessing applications the same day at 14:00 local time and will subsequently inform applicants on the date and location of the tenders.

The tender winner will sign a 15-year power purchase agreement, including a 30-year of rights of usage in the respective areas. The tender rules specify that applicants can form a consortium to participate. Turkey held a 1,000-megawatt solar Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tender in 2017 with a winning bid of $6.99 for one megawatt-hour and $3.48 for 1,000-megawatts. The country will also hold four 250-MW YEKA wind energy tenders by the end of this year for plants to be located in Balıkesir, Çanakkale, Aydın and Mugğla, according to a specifications draft released by the Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Ministry on Thursday. The country plans to increase its wind and solar capacity by 10,000 megawatts each over the next decade.