Turkey saves TL 1B with daylight saving time

Daylight saving time, which was introduced by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources two years ago, has brought TL 1 billion ($162.81 million) in savings to Turkey.

"Our country will use its energy more efficiently with daylight saving time. This decision has set an example for many countries, and EU countries in particular. This situation has again showed the accuracy of our decision. Considering the social, economic and psychological aspects of the process, the distance Turkey has covered in the last two years is an important experience for us," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said.

The latest presidential decree published in the Official Gazette put an end to the rumors as to whether the daylight saving time application will continue or not. Under the presidential decree, daylight saving time, implemented to benefit more from daylight, will be carried out every year throughout the year. So far, this practice, introduced in late 2016, has saved 1.3 billion kilowatt hours of energy, amounting to TL 1 billion.

Thanks to daylight saving time continuing throughout the year, Turkey has benefited from daylight a weighted average of 64 hours 24 minutes per person more than during working hours from 08:30 a.m. to 05:30 p.m. While more electricity was saved at peak hours, the need for an investment of 2,000 megawatts in terms of network transmission system was eliminated. Electricity was saved in both housing and service sectors. In addition, more savings were achieved through the harmonization of the production profile of the rising number of solar power plants in the country and the changing consumption profile .