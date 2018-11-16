Turkey's ranking improves in World Energy Trilemma 2018

Turkey climbed six places to rank 44 in the World Energy Trilemma Index 2018, which the World Energy Council (WEC) administrated, the WEC Turkish National Committee announced yesterday.

The index ranked 125 countries' energy performance based on global and national data on three factors: Energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability.

According to the overall ranking and balance score, Turkey's score increased to BBB in 2018, compared to CBB in 2017.

The ranking measures overall performance in achieving a sustainable mix of policies, and the balance score highlights how well a country manages the trade-offs of the Trilemma with "A" being the best.

In line with the WEC's index, "Turkey's energy security score has improved relative to other countries and as part of the measure of supply diversity," the WEC said. The country's rating rose 15 places to rank 67 in 2018, compared to 82 in 2017, in energy security scores and improved its balance score from C to B.

In environment sustainability, Turkey's position moved up to 49 in 2018, from 55 in 2017. In energy equity, however, the country's score dropped two points from 52 in 2017 to 54 in 2018.

From the index results, the WEC advised that Turkey needs to have enormous investment volumes to accommodate a fast-growing demand for energy and meet the country's continuing growth.

The WEC index indicated that Turkey's domestic resources are meeting a record high level in primary energy consumption at 27 percent and energy consumption at 50 percent of power generation. Moreover, 33 percent of the overall power generated in Turkey is from renewable resources, according to the index.

The council has also evaluated energy security risk in the country, taking into account the precautions taken and investments made.

"Numerous initiatives are underway to improve energy security in the country. Two competitive tenders of 1,000 megawatts each for solar and onshore wind was completed in 2017. Turkey has announced a first-of-its-kind tender to be held in 2018 for offshore wind, targeting 1,200 megawatt of installed capacity. An additional 8,222 megawatts of capacity was added in 2017, almost 70 percent of which is from renewable resources, mainly solar and wind," the council said.

An estimated 300 megawatts of new geothermal power capacity came online in 2017, putting Turkey in second place on the list in terms of net additional installed capacity in 2017, the index showed.

Moreover, Turkey also has firm plans to add nuclear power to its energy mix. A construction license for Turkey's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu in Mersin, was granted by the regulator and is scheduled to become operational by 2023. A new agency has been established in Turkey to regulate its nuclear energy sector, the WEC said.

The WEC index also considered international natural gas pipeline projects in Turkey.

"The most important of the Southern Gas Corridor, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline [TANAP], became operational in June 2018. Export to Europe is expected in 2020 once the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline [TAP] is complete. The TurkStream natural gas pipeline project, a transit-free gas export pipeline that will stretch across the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and further extend to Turkey's borders with neighboring European countries, is expected to become operational by the end of 2019," the WEC said.