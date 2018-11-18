Turkey reiterates warning against unilateral Greek natural gas search off Cyprus

Turkey won't accept a unilateral gas search in the Eastern Mediterranean that presents a threat to a solution in Cyprus, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said Sunday.

"ExxonMobil's initiation of a natural gas search in the so-called 10th parcel given by the Greek Cypriot Administration off the island of Cyprus does not contribute to the stability of the region. It might also change certain fragile balances for the solving of the problem," Aksoy said.

Saying that the natural resources around the Mediterranean island do not only belong to one side, Aksoy added: "We had warned the Greek Cypriot Administration to stop the unilateral hydrocarbon facilities in Eastern Mediterranean."

"We remind again that the sharing of the island's natural resources is an issue that has to be dealt with at the core of the Cyprus question."

Aksoy said that Turkey will continue to support the interests of the Turkish Cypriot people the Turkish Republic of the North Cyprus (TRNC).

"We will start to operate in the permitted extraction zones given to the Turkish Petroleum by the TRNC in addition to our continental shelf," he added.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling activity in the Eastern Mediterranean while arguing that the Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area.

The Stena Icemax, a drillship leased by the U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil, arrived in the offshore Block 10 of Cyprus to conduct upstream activities on Monday.

ExxonMobil was previously invited by the Greek Cypriots to bid on other unexplored blocks in the region.

Meanwhile, Turkey's first drillship Fatih made its way to the Mediterranean late October – in an effort to cement its position as a key energy player in the region.

The drilling operations in the Mediterranean will continue with another well off the coast of the southern province of Mersin this month. Turkey is also planning to add a second drilling vessel to its fleet as the country looks to become more active in drilling operations in the near future.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when decades of violence against the island's Turks was followed by a Greek Cypriot coup and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.