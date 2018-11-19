Erdoğan, Putin attend TurkStream sea section completion ceremony in Istanbul

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday attended the completion ceremony of the sea section work for the TurkStream natural gas project on Monday.

TurkStream is a transit-free gas export pipeline that will stretch across the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and further extend to Turkey's borders with neighboring European countries.

The first line is intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers, while the second will supply gas to south and southeastern Europe.

Russian energy giant Gazprom is planning to start the construction of the overland section of the TurkStream's second gas pipeline in 2019. The project's spokeswoman on last Tuesday said the project will be completed by the end of 2019 as planned, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Natural gas transmission will take around 52 hours from Russia's Anapa to the destination in Turkey, at Kıyıköy located in the Kırklareli province in northwestern Turkey, according to the officials.

The control room where natural gas transmission will be monitored will be located at the headquarters of the TurkStream project company in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

According to the information provided by the TurkStream authorities, the project has been designed to operate for at least 50 years.

The first line reached the Turkish shore at the end of April after 930 kilometers of deepwater offshore pipe laying from Anapa, Russia to Kıyıköy, Turkey.

TurkStream's first line will carry 15.75 bcm of natural gas to Turkey. The project will have a total throughput capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters with the second line that will go to Europe.

Russia is reportedly considering options for extending the pipeline through Bulgaria and Serbia or through Greece and Italy.