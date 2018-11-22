Greek PM plans to discuss extension of TurkStream with Russian president

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras plans to negotiate the issue of extending the TurkStream natural gas pipeline to Greek territory with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during his visit to Moscow on Dec. 7, a source in Athens familiar with the course of preparations for the visit said.

"Greece is interested in TurkStream, it became clear during recent discussions and from official speeches. For example, the issue was discussed at the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis and Russia's Ambassador to Athens, Andrey Maslov, in early November, and Alexis Tsipras spoke about the pipeline at the summit in Thessaloniki on Nov. 15," the source said.

The source added that the Greek authorities are interested in strategic investments from Russia. "Although Russian investments in Greece are already significant in the areas of non-strategic interests, such as tourism and real estate, in connection with the visit, strategic investment may be discussed," the Sputnik news service cited the source as saying.A landmark project of Turkish-Russian energy cooperation, the TurkStream natural gas pipeline will start delivering gas to the Turkish market by the end of 2019 with the pipe-laying works of the project's sea section complete.

On the occasion of completing the sea part of the project, a ceremony in Istanbul was held on Monday with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Putin.

The project consists of two pipelines, with each having an annual gas delivery capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters. While the first line will transfer Russian gas to the Turkish market, the second line is aimed at carrying gas to European countries.