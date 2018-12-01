Siemens Gamesa to supply 71 turbines to 4 countries

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) will supply 263 megawatts (MW) for onshore wind projects in Turkey, Sweden, Norway and Germany, the company said in a statement on Friday. The turbines have a performance range between 2.3 MW and 4.1 MW installed capacity, according to the statement.

In Turkey, SG will provide Akfen Renewable Energy AŞ with 37 wind turbines with a total capacity of more than 125 MW.

"A total of 22 turbines for the Denizli wind farm and 15 for Hasanoba, which is located in Çanakkale, will be commissioned in 2019. The contract includes a maintenance and service agreement for 15 years," the statement said.

In Northern Europe, the company will provide 34 wind turbines with a total capacity of 137 MW to its clients Arise, Eolus and Saxovent.

"In Sweden, SG has sealed a deal with its new client Arise Windpower AB for the supply of 20 turbines for a total capacity of 82 MW," the statement said.

In Norway, the company will provide Eolus Vind AB with seven turbines for a total capacity of 30 MW for its Stigafjellet Wind Farm, south of Stavanger. The wind park will be commissioned in 2020 with a five-year full service agreement.

SG will also supply Mautitz Sud, a Windpark in Germany, with seven machines for a total capacity of more than 25 MW. The turbines will be manufactured in Denmark, and the project will be commissioned in December 2018.