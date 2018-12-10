Turkish, Kuwaiti businesspeople invest $100M in greenhouses in southeast city

Turkish and Kuwaiti businesspeople have invested $100 million in greenhouses in Turkey's southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, which has made progress in many areas after the introduction of the Southeastern Anatolia Project (GAP) - launched in 1977 as one of the world's largest and most comprehensive sustainable development projects, including efficient irrigation methods and a water infrastructure development scheme.

The aim is to increase the geothermal greenhouse area, which has reached 500 decares over time and where indoor ornamental plants are also grown, up to 5,000 decares by 2023.

Şanlıurfa, one of the most important agricultural centers in Turkey, has great potential in the field of renewable energy with sunlight of nearly 3,000 hours annually. In this context, Turkish investors have been cooperating with Kuwaiti businesspeople to invest some $100 million in greenhouses on a 1,000-decare area in the Karaali region to export agricultural products to Gulf countries. These efforts should also contribute to employment.

Greenhouse Investors and Producers Association (SERA-BİR) and GAP Greenhouse Gardeners Association Chairman Müslüm Yanmaz told Anadolu Agency (AA) that geothermal energy is very important in greenhouse cultivation, helping develop the sector.

Indicating that there is no shortage of geothermal energy, solar energy, agricultural land and workers in Şanlıurfa and that the region is a center of attraction in every sense, he said: "Our work on geothermal energy in Şanlıurfa continues. We have geothermal potential under the ground, as well as solar energy and the Harran Plain above the ground. In this sense, we have been investing nearly $100 million in greenhouses on a 1,000-decare area in the Karaali region in partnership with Kuwait investors." He added that Gulf countries will a top priority for exports.