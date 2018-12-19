Turkish, Japanese firms inaugurate world's largest rooftop solar power plant

Japanese tech giant Panasonic and Turkey's Seferoğlu Elektrik have jointly built the world's largest rooftop solar power plant in central Turkey's Kayseri.

The first phase of the power plant, run by Turkey's first renewable energy cooperative, was inaugurated yesterday.

Operated by Kayseri Furnishers Renewable Energy Cooperative, the $7.2 million plant uses Panasonic HIT panels. Some 18,325 solar panels were placed on a roof area of 36,000 square meters. The plant currently has an installed capacity of 5.8 megawatts (MW). Initially, it will generate around 7.5-gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity annually, according to Seferoğlu Elektrik, which planned and realized the project.

The investment was Turkey's first multi-partner project, with 743 participating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Once completed, the total installed capacity will reach approximately 35 MW. "I think that this project, which we realized in partnership with Panasonic, will serve as an example not just in our country but also around the world.

Turkey's shift toward renewable energy sources, like solar energy, is very important. This project marks many firsts and I believe that many other solar power plant projects will follow its example," said Seferoğlu Elektrik Deputy General Manager Murat Seferoğlu.

As for his part, Panasonic Eco Solutions Turkey General Manager Tatsuya Kumazawa drew attention to the company's activities in Turkey.

"Turkey is a country with high potential and is a very important market for us. Located in the south of Europe, Turkey has a daily average capacity for 7.2 solar hours and the annual average capacity is 2,650 solar hours. We aim to provide more solar energy projects to this warm and beautiful country," Kumazawa said.