Akkuyu NPP to get six transmission lines at TL 500 million

This year, there will be significant progress on the six transmission lines that will be established to carry power generated at Akkuyu, Turkey's first nuclear power plant. Tender processes on the lines, which will be 1,000 kilometers in total, will be finalized this year. The total cost of the lines is expected to be TL 500 million.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry had previously identified the 400-kilovolt Mersin, Seydişehir Transformer Station, Ermenek Hydroelectric Power Plant, Konya 4 Transformer Station, Manavgat Transformer Station and Konya Ereğli Transformer Station as the areas where these lines will be established.

The performance program of the ministry revealed that tender work for the lines have been completed, and the transmission lines are planned to be completed before the nuclear power plant comes into operation. Thus, a transmission line system will be installed to carry 4,800 megawatts (MW) of energy.

While construction work on the foundation of Akkuyu continues, a total of four units of nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 MW will be built in the Akkuyu site, with each being 1,200 MW. When put into operation, the power plant will provide a variety of sources in Turkey and make a major contribution to the country's energy supply security. It will meet about 10 percent of Turkey's energy needs. Some 10,000 people will be employed in the most intense construction period, while 3,500 people will work in the 60-year operation period. With Akkuyu, not only power will be generated from nuclear energy, but also the process of nuclear technology transfer will begin in Turkey. The first power plant will be built with a build-operate model. In this process, some 600 engineers will be trained about this technology in Russia. With its percentage of share in other power plants, Turkey aims to reach a capacity to build its own nuclear power plant.

On the other hand, in addition to Akkuyu, Turkey will build two nuclear power plants in Sinop and Thrace. While feasibility and examination studies for the start of construction activities as part of the Sinop nuclear power plant project have been finalized, a positive environmental impact assessment report and Turkish Atomic Energy Authority's (TAEK) ground license and construction license are required. Under the agreement signed with Japan, the company to be established by the Japan-French consortium, and Electric Generation Corporation (EÜAŞ) will be responsible for the installation, operation and dismantling of the Sinop nuclear power plant.

Japanese-French joint design ATMEA-1 reactors will be used in this project, which is expected to cost nearly $20 billion. The facility will have a total of four units with a total capacity of 4,480 MW of installed power and 60-year operation period. Regarding the establishment of the third nuclear power plant, searches for location and common country are underway. Studies on the establishment of the third nuclear power plant with the Chinese in Thrace have been finalized.