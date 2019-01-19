Comic book to raise Turkish children's awareness of energy efficiency

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has prepared a second issue of a book to raise children's awareness of energy efficiency.

About 1 million copies of "Ali'nin Enerji Serüveni" ("Ali's Energy Adventure") were distributed to fourth grade students in 81 provinces on Friday, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said.

Attending the first semester of the 2018-2019 school year report card day and "Ali'nin Enerji Serüveni" Magazine Distribution Ceremony for fourth grade students at the 4. Murat Elementary School in Üsküdar, Istanbul prior to the semester holiday, Dönmez gave students some information on energy sources, how these resources should be used and energy efficiency.

"We have electricity and gas, but our biggest source of energy is the sun. In this magazine, we will get to know our energy sources. I want to underline one thing: We will use these sources efficiently. In our schools and homes, we must use devices that consume less energy. We recently published a public service ad, advising ways to save energy." Underlining that there is a great task for children in this regard, the minister said children are the adults of the future and will replace their elders.

"There is a character in the magazine. With this character, we try to explain to our children how we can use energy sources efficiently and what our resources are and interest them in these issues. Some of these subjects are probably taught in our lessons. There are some small tests in the magazine. As the story progresses, there are tests. We want our children to be energy detectives so that they can warn elders at home and supervise these issues in the social environment. It is crucial to start raising such consciousness in childhood."