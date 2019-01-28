Turkey's gas imports fall by 13.8 pct in November

Turkey's natural gas imports decreased by 13.8 percent in November from a year earlier, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data.

Imports fell to 4.70 billion cubic meters from 5.45 bcm in November 2017, the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

The country imported 3.63 bcm of natural gas via pipeline, while 1.06 bcm was purchased as LNG in November 2018, EMRA's data shows.

Turkey's total gas consumption decreased by almost 21.4 percent to 4.09 bcm in November 2018 from 5.21 bcm in November 2017.

The amount of natural gas in storage increased by nearly 15.7 percent to 3.36 bcm in November 2018 from 2.9 bcm in 2017.

Gas production rose to 38.7 million cubic meters over the same period, up from 28 mcm in October 2017.