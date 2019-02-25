Ground license to be granted to Sinop NPP

Turkey's second nuclear power plant (NPP), to be built in Sinop under a Japanese-French partnership, will make a breakthrough by obtaining a ground license this year. The plant, which will have an installed capacity of 4,480 megawatts (MW) and consist of four reactors with a 1,120-MW capacity each, will cost $20 billion.

The first reactor of the nuclear power plant is scheduled to be put into operation in 2025. The environmental impact assessment report for the project will also be obtained this year. The ministry will complete legislative and institutional infrastructure works related to nuclear energy and prepare necessary plans and programs accordingly.

In this framework, a comprehensive Draft Law on Nuclear Energy and Radiation and a Draft Law on Legal Liability in Nuclear Energy, stipulating the formation of an independent body to ensure nuclear safety and security, will be finalized with the views of ministries and other stakeholders.

The Japanese and Turkish governments agreed in 2013 on the project to be built with a Japanese-French consortium in the Black Sea province of Sinop. The bulk of the project would be financed by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), Japan's export credit agency, and French credit insurer Coface.