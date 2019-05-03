Gas imports down 21 percent in February

Turkey's natural gas imports fell by 21 percent in February compared to the same month of 2018, according to the Turkish energy watchdog's data.

Imports decreased to 4.27 billion cubic meters (bcm) in February from 5.40 bcm in February 2018, Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

The country imported 2.58 bcm of natural gas via pipeline, while 1.69 bcm was purchased as liquefied natural gas (LNG) in February, EMRA's data shows.

Turkey's total gas consumption decreased by 3.68 percent to approx. 5.18 bcm in February this year from around 5.38 bcm in February 2018.

The amount of natural gas in storage decreased by nearly 21.97 percent to 2.17 bcm this February from 2.78 bcm last year.

Gas production rose to 42.10 million cubic meters (mcm) over the same period, up from 30.62 mcm in February 2018.