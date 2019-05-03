Renewables, local sources supply 86 pct of power on May 1

Turkey produced 86.14 percent of its electricity from domestic and renewables resources on Wednesday, May 1, according to statistics from Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The statistical data showed that the country produced a total 665.19 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity on Wednesday.

Of this total, hydro plants constituted the largest percentage of 50.12 percent or 333.33 million kWh.

Local coal plants contributed 19.98 percent to electricity generation, wind plants powered 10.67 percent, and natural gas power plants added 6.83 percent, while 7.03 percent consisted of imported coal. The remaining 5.37 percent

was generated from geothermal, fuel oil and biogas plants.