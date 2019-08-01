Turkish gov't to enhance use of local energy resources, reduce external dependence

The Turkish government has mobilized to obtain more energy from domestic resources to reduce external dependence on energy and the current deficit. In this context, the basic and critical mines in Turkey will be identified. A road map will be prepared for the safe supply of these mines and rare earth elements. Additionally, infrastructure will be designed for the electronic processing of permits, certificates and licenses in mining operations.

Exploration, production, and research and development (R&D) activities will be extended to enhance the use of domestic resources with high potential, especially lignite, geothermal, and shale gas. Relevant studies into lignite reserves will be finalized, and they will be prepped for the plant installation tender. Extensive research activities on rock and methane gas will be carried out while projects will be initiated on oil production as an organic rock that can produce oil and gas when heated.

Within the framework of sustainable development principles, the compliance of the mining sector with environmental and occupational safety legislation will be improved, and awareness will be raised in this regard. While the training and certification activities will continue, mining-specific corporate safety infrastructure will be developed. The efficiency of the bureaucratic structure will be ensured in the permit processes, and investment security will be increased. An infrastructure will be created for the realization of permits, certificates, and license transactions in mining activities in the electronic environment.

Meanwhile, domestic production of energy and mining machinery and equipment will be improved. Exploration activities at home and abroad will be increased to meet the raw material needs of the energy sector and industry. The search for rare earth elements, boron, and minerals with high economic potential will be given priority. The exploration activities of the energy sector will be accelerated to meet the needs of oil, natural gas, and geothermal resources and raw materials in the industry.

Also, seismic exploration and offshore drilling for oil and gas will be intensified, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' (TRNC) maritime license fields. The total number of offshore drilling activities will be raised to 26 by the end of 2023. Projects will be carried out to promote private sector exploration activities and reduce financial risks. A mechanism will be formulated to decrease the financial risks of mine exploration. A Mining Investment Partnership model will be set to enable exploration and processing of minerals to international standards.