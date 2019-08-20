Aquaculture production in dams reaches TL 940M

The annual volume of aquaculture production in dams and ponds at the disposal of the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works (DSİ) has reached around TL 940 million, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said yesterday.

Pakdemirli said dams and lakes, due to their roles in agricultural irrigation is the guarantee of Turkey's food security.

He added that they also pave the way for fishing activities. "The annual volume of aquaculture production in dams and ponds, at the DSİ's disposal has reached around TL 940 million." The minister said 110,000 tons of aquaculture products was produced in 2018 from dams and ponds. "Around 14,000 tons of various types of aquaculture were obtained in 179 dams, which opened for commercial fishing in 2018," he said.

Turkey's dams and ponds have about 30 different fish species with economic value. A total of seven Aquaculture Stations belonging to DSİ are working to support these natural species and to generate high income from fishing activities.

Around 30 million common carp and around 2 million shabout fish are produced annually at these stations. Karaca sturgeon and sharpsnout seabream, which have high economic value as broodstock candidates, are cared and fed at Amasya-Yedikır and Bolu-Gölköy Aquaculture Stations. The dam lakes, where surveys have been completed and stock determination has been made, are provided with fish regularly within the DSİ program. It has so far released a total of 575 million fish of different species in 235 dam lakes and numerous ponds.