Ministry: Iranian tanker Adrian Darya reaches destination, oil sold

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Sunday said an Iranian oil tanker at the center of a dispute between Tehran and Western powers had reached its destination and sold its oil, state television reported.

"The tanker has gone to its destination, the oil has been sold," spokesman Abbas Mousavi told the television station without disclosing whether the crude oil had been delivered.

The tanker Adrian Darya 1, which went dark off Syria last week, has been photographed by satellite off the Syrian port of Tartus. A U.S. official told Reuters yesterday that the U.S. will continue to impose sanctions on whoever purchases Iran's oil or conducts business with Iran's Revolutionary Guards and no oil waivers will be re-issued. "We will continue to put pressure on Iran and as President [Donald Trump] said there will be no waivers of any kind for Iran's oil," said Sigal Mandelker, U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

Mandelker added that Iranian oil sales have taken a "serious nose dive" because of U.S. pressure.

Iran's crude oil exports were slashed by more than 80% due to the re-imposed sanctions by the United States after President Donald Trump exited last year Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.